Army helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ in Culpeper field

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 11:38 am 11/02/2018 11:38am
RICHARDSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter landed in field at a farm in Culpeper County as a precaution.

The Free Lance-Star reports that there were no injuries to the three-member crew based at Fort Belvoir. Military District of Washington spokeswoman Shaunteh Kelly described the incident on Thursday afternoon as “a precautionary landing” after a light came on in the cockpit.

She says a second helicopter was dispatched to pick up the crew and assess repairs.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

