Activist ordered to stop threatening man over deadly rally

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 8:54 am 11/06/2018 08:54am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman who was previously fined $5 for yelling curses at the organizer of last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia has been barred from threatening a different man arrested the weekend of the rally’s anniversary.

The Daily Progress cites court documents that say John Miska filed a criminal charge for abusive language against Donna Gasapo, who he said called him a “Nazi” following his Sept. 28 court appearance. A judge found Gasapo not guilty Monday, but issued a two-year protective order preventing her from threatening Miska.

Miska was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to comply with restrictions imposed on the Downtown Mall on the Unite the Right rally’s one-year anniversary.

Gasapo was previously fined for yelling at Jason Kessler. A judge said she violated Virginia’s anti-dueling statute.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

