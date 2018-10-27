202
Williams pitches arts, food festival in Virginia Beach

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 6:00 pm 10/27/2018 06:00pm
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The NBA announced Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that 11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles next month. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Entertainer Pharrell Williams says he’s trying to assemble a yearly festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach that coincides with the annual trek of students from historically black colleges to the area.

Williams said he pitched the food, music and art festival idea he calls “Something in the Water” to Virginia Beach council members and resort leaders Friday. He spoke with local media outlets at the Norfolk airport.

The 45-year-old “Happy” singer says the festival would occur at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in late April at the same time as the College Beach Weekend. The college event has been marred by recent violence, and some say another organized gathering could discourage that problem.

Williams is also a partner in a Virginia Beach surf park and 3,500-seat entertainment center venture.

Topics:
festival Life & Style Living News Local News pharrell williams Something in the Water virginia beach
500