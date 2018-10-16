202
Home » Virginia » Volvo increases hiring, production…

Volvo increases hiring, production at Virginia plant

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:58 am 10/16/2018 04:58am
Share

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Volvo Trucks has hired around 300 new workers at a southwest Virginia plant since the beginning of September amid growing demand for big rigs.

Spokesman John Mies tells The Roanoke Times the company’s 2018 retail sales in North America and Canada are up 60 percent from the same time last year.

With the new hiring, the plant in Dublin has 3,500 workers. That’s compared with 2,600 at the beginning of 2018 and 1,700 in January 2017.

Kenny Vieth is president of commercial vehicle industry analyst group ACT Research. He says the entire trucking industry is doing well.

He thinks part of the reason for the high demand is the tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Local News trucks Trump Virginia volvo
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500