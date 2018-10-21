202
Virginia woman wounded after house hit by gunfire

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 2:06 pm 10/21/2018 02:06pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A woman was shot in the leg by what appeared to be random gunfire in her Henrico County neighborhood.

Police say the woman’s house was hit by as many as five gunshots early Saturday. She was wounded in the lower leg inside her home and was treated at a local hospital.

Police Lt. Richard Brown tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that investigators have not determined who fired the gunshots or whether the bullets were fired from a vehicle.

Brown tells the newspaper it doesn’t appear the injured woman was a target of the shooting.

crime gunfire henrico county Local News shooting Virginia
