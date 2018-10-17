202
Virginia woman accused of drugging child to pass urine test

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:26 am 10/17/2018 03:26am
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is accused of giving her boyfriend’s 10-year-old son an opiate addiction treatment medication so she could use his urine to pass a drug test.

The Roanoke Times reports 29-year-old Katie Sowers Hinkley is charged with distributing a Schedule III drug to a minor. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis and warrants say Hinkley gave the boy Suboxone this month so she could provide his urine at her drug screening.

Annis says Hinkley wanted to renew her Suboxone prescription and so needed urine that showed that drug but no illegal substances. A search warrant says the boy became sick and told police Hinkley had him take a pill and pee into a bottle.

It’s unclear if Hinkley has a lawyer. She says the relationship with her boyfriend has since ended.

