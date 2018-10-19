Virginia unemployment falls to 11-year low

Virginia's unemployment rate in September fell to 2.9 percent, down from 3.0 percent in August and down from 3.6 percent a year ago.

WASHINGTON — Virginia unemployment has fallen to an 11-year low.

Virginia’s September jobless rate was the lowest since June 2007, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s total workforce in September grew by more than 32,154 jobs than a year ago.

Maryland has added 5,070 jobs in the last year. Maryland’s unemployment rate in September was 4.2 percent, unchanged from August and higher than its 4.0 percent unemployment rate in September 2017.

Hawaii had the lowest state unemployment rate in September, at 2.2 percent. Alaska had the highest September unemployment rate, at 6.5 percent.

