Virginia state fair attendance highest since 2011 at 250,000

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 4:38 am 10/26/2018 04:38am
DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — The State Fair of Virginia had its highest attendance since 2011 this year, with 250,000 visitors enjoying the annual 10-day event.

The fair’s owner — the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation — said good weather and improvements to the fair helped boost attendance.

Food sales increased 5 percent over last year, while carnival sales jumped 11 percent.

This year’s fair also saw an increase in livestock exhibitors and in 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth participants.

Two special event tents housed the giant pumpkin and giant watermelon weigh-in, as well as the second annual Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Festival.

The 2019 state fair will be held Sept. 27 through Oct. 8.

Life & Style Living News Local News Virginia
