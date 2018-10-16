202
Virginia police recover body during storm cleanup

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:19 pm 10/16/2018 04:19pm
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have recovered a body during cleanup efforts following the flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Michael, but it’s unclear whether the death was storm-related.

Roanoke police said apparent human remains were found in the Roanoke River on Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline says the remains have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the cause of death.

She says police don’t have any reports of missing persons during the storm, but it’s too early to tell how the person died.

Six people in Virginia died last week when the remnants of the hurricane caused heavy rain and flash floods in parts of Virginia. Five of those people were swept away by floodwaters.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
