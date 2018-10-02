202
Virginia mayor proposes creating city historical commission

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 4:23 am 10/02/2018 04:23am
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2017, file photo shows part of the Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia has one of the oldest state laws protecting war monuments. Richmond’s city attorney warned that removing any of the statues would risk fines and possible criminal charges. (DroneBase via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s mayor wants to create a commission to memorialize the city’s history.

Mayor Levar Stoney has announced plans to submit legislation to the City Council to establish the Richmond History and Culture Commission.

Stoney said he wants the commission to evaluate and advance the city’s significant historical sites and landscapes.

One of its missions would be to provide guidance on the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission regarding the city’s Confederate statues.

Richmond, a one-time capital of the Confederacy, has struggled with its Civil War heritage. The Monument Avenue Commission has recommended removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, adding historical context to others and erecting new monuments to reflect a more inclusive story of the city’s history.

The 13-member historical commission would serve as an advisory body.

