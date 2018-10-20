202
Virginia jury convicts young man in MS-13 slaying of teen

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 3:27 pm 10/20/2018 03:27pm
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Virginia have convicted a 21-year-old man accused of being an MS-13 gang member who participated in the killing of a Lynchburg teenager.

The Roanoke Times reports that a Bedford County jury on Friday found Victor Arnoldo Rodas guilty of first-degree murder and gang participation. Jurors recommended a 55-year sentence for his role in the 2017 slaying of Raymond Wood. A judge will determine the sentence at a later date.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance tells the newspaper they are “very satisfied” with the verdict.

Rodas is one of five men charged with capital murder in Wood’s death. He was 17 when he was killed.

Rodas’ attorney argued that his client was ordered to be the driver for a gang slaying that he didn’t otherwise participate in.

