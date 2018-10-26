202
Virginia highway to be dedicated in honor of slain officer

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 4:43 am 10/26/2018 04:43am
POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — A portion of a Virginia highway is set to be dedicated to a state police officer killed in the line of duty.

Virginia lawmakers, state and local law enforcement, family and friends, and others are expected to gather Friday in Powhatan County to dedicate part of Route 13 as “Trooper Michael T. Walter Memorial Highway.”

Special Agent Walter was shot in May 2017 when he and a Richmond police officer approached a car while on patrol. Police said Travis Ball, a convicted felon and passenger in the car, fired a shot and ran. He was arrested shortly after Walter died.

Ball was sentenced earlier this month to serve 36 years in prison.

Walter was a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and a father of three who mentored disadvantaged children.

Topics:
Local News Powhatan County Route 13 Virginia virginia highway
