Virginia golf resort developer sued for environmental issues

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 1:42 pm 10/10/2018 01:42pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials in Virginia have filed a lawsuit against the developer of a luxury golf resort over what they call “significant and repeated environmental violations” on a site known as a major gathering place for bald eagles from up and down the East Coast.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday against Virginia True Corp. alleges that the developers cleared land without getting a permit, failed to develop a stormwater management plan and failed to install measures to prevent sediment runoff.

The developers have proposed a 1,000-acre golf resort and housing development at Fones Cliffs, four miles of white bluffs that rise above the Rappahannock River.

An attorney for Virginia True said the company has “worked actively to address issues” raised by environmental regulators and “remains firm it its commitment to resolve them.”

