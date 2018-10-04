202
Home » Virginia » Virginia adds more land…

Virginia adds more land to protected natural areas

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 4:17 am 10/04/2018 04:17am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has added nearly 100 new acres of protected natural areas meant to help rare or declining plant and animal species.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation said Wednesday that it had recently added tracts of land to two natural area preserves.

The department said 44 acres were added to The Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia and 53 acres were added to Magothy Bay Natural Area Preserve on the Eastern Shore.

The state’s Natural Area Preserves System was created in the late 1980s and now includes more than 60 sites and more than 50,000 acres.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News nature preserves southwest virginia Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Capitals open Stanley Cup defense with 7-0 rout of Bruins

Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals opened their title defense with a 7-0 thrashing of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500