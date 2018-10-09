202
Home » Virginia » Video of juvenile's arrest…

Video of juvenile’s arrest sparks police investigation

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 4:42 pm 10/09/2018 04:42pm
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have launched an investigation into the arrest a 16-year-old who was also pepper-sprayed by an officer after a bystander’s video capturing part of the arrest was posted on Facebook.

Norfolk police said Tuesday that they’re reviewing the entire incident. The teen was stopped during school hours on suspicion of truancy.

The video appears to show two white officers arresting a black teen. He’s facing forward against the hood of a police vehicle with his arms behind his back. He yells that the officers are yanking his arms too far up. He says he can’t see because of the pepper spray.

Police said he was later released to a parent and that any charges would follow the probe’s conclusion. The officers remain on duty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News pepper spray Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 American Music Awards

Pop stars, hip-hop giants, rockers and country favorites were honored Tuesday night at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. See photos of the ceremony.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500