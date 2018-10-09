Video of juvenile’s arrest sparks police investigation

Police in Virginia have launched an investigation into the arrest a 16-year-old who was also pepper-sprayed by an officer after a bystander's video capturing part of the arrest was posted on Facebook.

Norfolk police said Tuesday that they’re reviewing the entire incident. The teen was stopped during school hours on suspicion of truancy.

The video appears to show two white officers arresting a black teen. He’s facing forward against the hood of a police vehicle with his arms behind his back. He yells that the officers are yanking his arms too far up. He says he can’t see because of the pepper spray.

Police said he was later released to a parent and that any charges would follow the probe’s conclusion. The officers remain on duty.

