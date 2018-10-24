202
Vice president to stump for US Rep. Scott Taylor in Va.

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 5:25 am 10/24/2018 05:25am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in Virginia to campaign for a Republican congressman in a tight race.

WAVY-TV reports that Pence will visit Regent University in Virginia Beach on Wednesday to stump for U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor. The hour-long event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Taylor is a freshman congressman representing Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. It spans the entire coast of Virginia and includes the state’s Eastern Shore as well as Virginia Beach and parts of Norfolk.

Taylor is a former Navy SEAL who is running against Democrat Elaine Luria, a former Navy commander and Virginia Beach business owner.

The Cook Political Report, an independent elections analyst, rates the district as a “toss up.” Taylor had won the district in 2016 by nearly 23 percentage points.

