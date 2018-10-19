202
UVA president vows free tuition for those making under $80k

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:19 pm 10/19/2018 06:19pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The new president of the University of Virginia has promised free tuition for students in families earning less than $80,000 a year.

President James Ryan made the pledge Friday during his inauguration.

He said he envisions a community that “opens wide the door to opportunity” for first-generation, low- and middle-income students.

Ryan also pledged that students from Virginia families earning less than $30,000 will get both free tuition and free room and board.

Ryan did not give a precise timetable, saying “there is more work to be done … but we might as well get started.”

Ryan graduated from UVA’s law school in 1992 and spent 15 years as a UVA law professor before joining Harvard in 2013.

Current tuition for in-state students at UVA is about $13,700 a year.

