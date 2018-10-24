202
US Army Women’s Museum set to reopen after expansion

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 8:34 am 10/24/2018 08:34am
FORT LEE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army Women’s Museum in Virginia is set to reopen after a $3 million expansion and renovation.

A grand reopening ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 2. A remembrance garden will be rededicated the same day.

The project more than doubled the exhibit space, from 5,000 square feet (465 square meters) to 11,000 square feet (1,022 square meters). It also added five teaching galleries representing women’s contributions dating back to 1775.

The museum art gallery will feature an exhibition on the work of Sgt. Ann Tilson, a World War II Army artist.

Also opening is “The Voices Project” exhibit. That consists of reflections from 12 female active duty, Army Reserve and Army National Guard general officers, as well as Army Senior Executive Service civilians.

The museum opened in 2001 to recognize the contributions of women in the military.

Topics:
Art News Local News US Army Women's Museum Virginia
