202
Home » Virginia » Trump signs bill streamlining…

Trump signs bill streamlining permits for hydropower plants

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 4:27 am 10/25/2018 04:27am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill from a Virginia congressman that streamlines the permitting process for certain hydropower plants, including a kind Dominion Energy is considering building.

The Roanoke Times reports under U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s bill, federal regulators would have to make a decision on a closed-loop pumped storage hydropower project within two years of an application being submitted.

Dominion already has one such plant in Bath County and is currently evaluating two additional projects in Virginia’s coalfields region. The renewable energy systems move water to create energy.

Republican state lawmakers passed legislation last year encouraging utilities to establish such plants in abandoned coal mines. Advocates said it would help the economically depressed region.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
bill Congress News Government News hydropower Latest News Local News National News U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fast and healthy dinner on a weeknight? Tips from a meal-prep pro

It’s a tall order to get a healthy, homemade dinner on the table on a weeknight — especially when back-to-school schedules are back in full swing. But a local meal-prep guru has a few ideas to help.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500