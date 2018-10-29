202
Home » Virginia » Truck runs over, kills…

Truck runs over, kills construction worker who fell off

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 8:25 am 10/29/2018 08:25am
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a construction worker fell off a truck that then ran him over and killed him.

News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says 43-year-old Toney Darnell Saunders Jr. was a passenger on a construction truck carrying road cones and barrels in a work zone on Interstate 64 on Sunday night.

Police say he lost his footing and fell onto the road from the truck’s cargo area. The truck then backed over him.

Saunders died at the scene.

The vehicle is owned by Spivey Rental Inc. No charges have been announced.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500