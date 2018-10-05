Training Virginia Capitol police officer shoots self in leg

Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the officer was one of several training Thursday at the Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico County. He hit himself in the right leg.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Capitol Police officer has shot and wounded himself in his leg while training.

Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the officer was one of several training Thursday at the Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico County. He hit himself in the right leg.

Macenka says the “accidental discharge” happened around 2:30 p.m., and the officer walked out of the hospital two hours later.

Capitol and Henrico police have both launched investigations.

