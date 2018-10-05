202
Home » Virginia » Training Virginia Capitol police…

Training Virginia Capitol police officer shoots self in leg

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 9:55 am 10/05/2018 09:55am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Capitol Police officer has shot and wounded himself in his leg while training.

Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the officer was one of several training Thursday at the Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico County. He hit himself in the right leg.

Macenka says the “accidental discharge” happened around 2:30 p.m., and the officer walked out of the hospital two hours later.

Capitol and Henrico police have both launched investigations.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500