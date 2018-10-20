202
Home » Virginia » Teacher pleads guilty to…

Teacher pleads guilty to indecency charges involving student

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 11:14 am 10/20/2018 11:14am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former high school biology teacher has pleaded guilty to indecent contact charges with a student.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Miranda Nicole Pauley was arrested and charged earlier this year of five felony counts, mostly indecent liberties charges. The 35-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday in Hanover County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say another teacher reported her concerns about Pauley’s interactions with a male student.

The newspaper says prosecutor Elizabeth Linka disclosed that the student later told investigators he had a sexual relationship with Pauley.

The ex-teacher’s plea is part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to serve two years in prison. Pauley must also register as a sex offender.

She had taught for years at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland.

Sentencing is set for January.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News indecent liberties Local News Miranda Nicole Pauley Patrick Henry High School Virginia

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500