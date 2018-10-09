Storm chasers to gather in Richmond for convention

202
By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 4:38 am 10/09/2018 04:38am
Emmett Marshall, 4, from Norfolk, Va. wades in floodwaters, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in the Larchmont area of Norfolk, Va., as the effects of Hurricane Florence are felt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Storm chasers will gather in Richmond later this month for a convention on severe weather.

Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon will be held at the Science Museum of Virginia on Oct. 27.

The convention was planned long before 10 tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Florence ripped through Virginia on Sept. 17. A man was killed when one of the tornadoes leveled a flooring company in Chesterfield.

Roanoke-based storm chaser Chris White is organizing the event. White told the Richmond Times-Dispatch it’s the first conference catering to the weather community in Virginia and the surrounding region.

David Hoadley, one of the original practitioners of storm chasing in the 1950s, will share stories from his 62 years on the road. The conference will also feature a panel of experts discussing severe weather research, forecasting and observation.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

