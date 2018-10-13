202
Home » Virginia » State set to start…

State set to start Medicaid expansion advertising effort

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 2:42 pm 10/13/2018 02:42pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state agency overseeing Medicaid expansion in Virginia is set to roll out an advertising campaign seeking eligible patients in the next two months.

The Daily Press reports the Department of Medical Assistance Services has set aside $750,000 to advertise Medicaid expansion through radio spots, billboards, digital advertising and bus ads ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation.

It will spend another $250,000 on brochures and posters.

The department’s director, Dr. Jennifer Lee, tells the newspaper she’s also relying on local social service agencies who will help screen patients to get the word out.

Eligible patients can enroll in a number of ways, including by visiting their local social service agency, calling the Cover VA call center or online .

As many as 400,000 new adults will be covered under the expansion.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News medicaid expansion Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500