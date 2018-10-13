State set to start Medicaid expansion advertising effort

The Department of Medical Assistance Services has set aside $750,000 to advertise Medicaid expansion through radio spots, billboards, digital advertising and bus ads ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state agency overseeing Medicaid expansion in Virginia is set to roll out an advertising campaign seeking eligible patients in the next two months.

The Daily Press reports the Department of Medical Assistance Services has set aside $750,000 to advertise Medicaid expansion through radio spots, billboards, digital advertising and bus ads ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation.

It will spend another $250,000 on brochures and posters.

The department’s director, Dr. Jennifer Lee, tells the newspaper she’s also relying on local social service agencies who will help screen patients to get the word out.

Eligible patients can enroll in a number of ways, including by visiting their local social service agency, calling the Cover VA call center or online .

As many as 400,000 new adults will be covered under the expansion.

