Sailor accidentally shoots self in leg at Virginia Navy base

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 7:27 am 10/24/2018 07:27am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a sailor at a naval base in Virginia accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Naval Station Norfolk spokeswoman Kelly Wirfel tells The Virginian-Pilot that the sailor was at a security training building when he shot himself in the right leg Tuesday morning. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wirfel identified the sailor as a master-at-arms, who performs security for the Navy.

