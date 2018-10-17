202
Home » Virginia » Risk of striking a…

Risk of striking a deer rises as mating season begins

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:43 am 10/17/2018 04:43am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mating season for deer has begun. That means the animals are on the move, and drivers face a higher risk of striking them.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that Virginia is considered a high-risk state by insurance companies. The average claim for damage is nearly $4,000.

November is the month that drivers are most likely to strike a deer. Dawn and dusk carry the highest risk.

Nelson Lafon, the deer project coordinator for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the state has about 850,000 deer.

Most accidents do not result in the animal being struck. Many drivers swerve instead to avoid the animal and strike a tree or another vehicle.

Experts say drivers should hit the deer. It will cause less damage to the car.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets deer Living News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500