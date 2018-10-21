Report: Officer battling mysterious illness dies in hospital

Norfolk police officer Seth Amos, 30, suffered from a stomach abscess that escalated into severe respiratory problems. He eventually died of septic shock, his father said.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 30-year-old Norfolk police officer has died after battling an illness that his relatives say baffled his physicians.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that police officer Seth Amos died Friday in a Fairfax County hospital weeks after being transferred from another medical facility.

His father, Chris Amos, told the newspaper that his son suffered from a stomach abscess that escalated into severe respiratory problems. He eventually died of septic shock.

A GoFundMe effort raising money for his wife and two young children says Amos was tested “for everything under the sun with no diagnosis.” More than $26,500 has been donated so far on the fundraising site.

Chris Amos says the family is hopeful an autopsy will determine more information about his son’s illness.

