Report: Officer battling mysterious illness dies in hospital

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 10:41 am 10/21/2018 10:41am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 30-year-old Norfolk police officer has died after battling an illness that his relatives say baffled his physicians.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that police officer Seth Amos died Friday in a Fairfax County hospital weeks after being transferred from another medical facility.

His father, Chris Amos, told the newspaper that his son suffered from a stomach abscess that escalated into severe respiratory problems. He eventually died of septic shock.

A GoFundMe effort raising money for his wife and two young children says Amos was tested “for everything under the sun with no diagnosis.” More than $26,500 has been donated so far on the fundraising site.

Chris Amos says the family is hopeful an autopsy will determine more information about his son’s illness.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Local News norfolk septic shock Seth Amos stomach abcess Virginia
