Repairs on US 58 after Michael expected to take weeks

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 6:03 am 10/18/2018 06:03am
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says repairing a bridge near Danville on U.S. 58 that washed out during Tropical Storm Michael will take up to eight weeks.

Department spokeswoman Paula Jones tells the Register and Bee a detour is in place for both directions on the east-west artery that runs across much of the state’s southern border. She couldn’t provide an estimated cost for the repairs.

Danville and Pittsylvania County were particularly hard-hit when the storm swept through the state last week after making landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Six fatalities in Virginia were blamed on Michael.

The newspaper reports Danville Utilities expected to have reduced the number of customers without power to about 200 by the end of the day Wednesday.

