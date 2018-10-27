Regulators pull back proposed fine over store shelf collapse

Virginia state regulators have eliminated a proposed fine against a national grocery store chain following an investigation into a shelving collapse that injured one worker.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state regulators have eliminated a proposed fine against a national grocery store chain following an investigation into a shelving collapse that injured one worker.

The Roanoke Times reported the review by the Department of Labor and Industry ended with no adverse findings against Kroger, although the chain did agree to inspect retail shelving annually at the Roanoke County store. The state previously proposed a $17,500 fine.

Kroger has said a new shelf for chilled wine collapsed last year after a contractor installed it. Regulators’ records show the shelf and its load fell on two workers, with one employee out of work for at least 10 days.

Regulators found evidence the shelf wasn’t overloaded, and then retracted a failure-to-report allegation.

A Kroger spokeswoman says it’s pleased the case is closed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.