202
Home » Virginia » New proposal could let…

New proposal could let Va. officials decide on Confederate statues removals

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 11:41 am 10/08/2018 11:41am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s City Council is being asked to vote on a request that state lawmakers let the city decide whether to take down statues of Confederate leaders.

The council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday night.

Related Stories

State law limits the power of local governments to remove or modify war memorials.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that if approved, the request will be included in the city’s legislative wish list for the next legislative session.

A deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville prompted legislation that would empower localities to make their own decisions on Confederate statutes. But those bills foundered in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

A commission’s recommendations — including removing a statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — can’t be fully implemented under state law.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
confederate statue Jefferson Davis Local News richmond Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thousands turn out for Army Ten-Miler

Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500