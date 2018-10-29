202
Police: Woman on party bus in Virginia falls to her death

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 4:16 am 10/29/2018 04:16am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman on a party bus has fallen to her death.

The Virginian-Pilot reports state police say 37-year-old Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott of Norfolk lost her footing and fell through a door of the bus Saturday morning.

A state police release says the bus was entering Interstate 264 when Marrow-Lott fell. She died at the scene. Authorities have not released her cause of death, and it’s unclear if the door of the bus was open.

The driver of the bus was not charged.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
