Police: Woman on party bus in Virginia falls to her death

Police in Virginia say a woman on a party bus has fallen to her death.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman on a party bus has fallen to her death.

The Virginian-Pilot reports state police say 37-year-old Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott of Norfolk lost her footing and fell through a door of the bus Saturday morning.

A state police release says the bus was entering Interstate 264 when Marrow-Lott fell. She died at the scene. Authorities have not released her cause of death, and it’s unclear if the door of the bus was open.

The driver of the bus was not charged.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.