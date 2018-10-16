202
Police: Virginia dog kennel owners engaged in bestiality

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 11:42 am 10/16/2018 11:42am
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a couple who owned a dog kennel engaged in bestiality caught on video.

Citing a Monday release from Suffolk police, The Virginian-Pilot reports 42-year-old Christina Patterson was charged with multiple counts of bestiality and animal cruelty more than a year after the investigation began. Police say any state charges against 47-year-old Richard Allen Patterson cannot proceed until his federal firearms charges from July 2017 are resolved.

An investigator in the firearms case obtained a search warrant that led to the discovery of the videos. The Virginian-Pilot previously reported the Pattersons owned Imperial K-9 LLC until shortly after police began the bestiality investigation. At that time, her lawyer Nicholas Renninger said she had received death threats.

The newspaper didn’t include comment Monday from Patterson or Renninger.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

