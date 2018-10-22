202
Police: Suspect arrested in threat against Virginia schools

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 6:54 am 10/22/2018 06:54am
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a person they suspect is connected to an online threat against two public schools.

The Washington Post reports Manassas police were alerted Sunday night to the threat posted to Instagram. A department statement says the suspect was arrested early Monday, and criminal charges are pending.

An earlier statement said the threatened Osbourn High and Baldwin Elementary schools would have an increased police presence Monday.

The Post reports another news outlet, Inside NOVA, says the Instagram post included an image of an assault rifle that seems to have been shared online for years. Inside NOVA says the poster threatened to “kill students from osbourn high school and my pal will go to Baldwin elementary.”

Police say more information may be released later.

