Police program teaches Virginia teens about traffic stops

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 5:49 am 10/23/2018 05:49am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A new program run by a Virginia police department is teaching high schoolers what to do during traffic stops.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Portsmouth department’s program is believed to be the first of its kind in the state.

The first sessions were held Monday at Churchland High School, and the hope is to expand the program to the rest of the district.

Lt. B.K. Hall created the program, which is modeled after a similar one in Texas. He says, in light of high-profile traffic stops and police shootings around the country, it aims to improve the relationship between officers and teen drivers.

Hall showed the students footage from traffic stops. He gave them instructions about what to do if they’re pulled over and advised them about their rights.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Churchland High School educating teen drivers Education News Local News Lt. B.K. Hall teaching program traffic stops Virginia
