202
Home » Virginia » Police: Dump truck driver…

Police: Dump truck driver killed in crash with Amtrak train

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 10:57 am 10/26/2018 10:57am
Share

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials say a dump truck driver is dead after a collision with an Amtrak train in Virginia.

Suffolk police said in a statement Friday that the truck and train crashed in downtown Suffolk around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say 61-year-old Karl Alexander Hill of Norfolk, the driver of the dump truck, was killed. Fire officials say the 60 passengers aboard the train were assessed and one man was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

Officials say the train was traveling from New York to Norfolk when the crash occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from its destination. Amtrak arranged for a bus to take passengers to the Norfolk station.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
amtrak dump truck Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Haunted DC: Lafayette Square’s ghosts

Are ghosts really haunting D.C.'s Lafayette Square Park? WTOP’s Will Vitka took to the late-night streets to find out.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500