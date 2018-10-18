202
Plane damaged when it goes off runway, no injuries

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 4:32 pm 10/18/2018 04:32pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says one its planes was damaged when it went off the runway at a Virginia airport. No injuries were reported.

University spokesman Len Stevens said that a university flight instructor and a student were aboard the Cessna 172 Skyhawk taking off at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Thursday morning when it experienced a problem. The pilot radioed the tower and flew the aircraft to a landing, when he says it ran off the side of the runway.

Stevens says the plane was damaged, but there are no reports of injuries. He says the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.

800
