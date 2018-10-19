202
Pence to campaign with Virginia GOP candidates

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 3:14 pm 10/19/2018 03:14pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince President Mike Pence is set to campaign with three Virginia Republican congressional candidates ahead of Election Day.

The White House announced Friday that Pence would be doing campaign events in Richmond on Saturday with Rep. Dave Brat, Ryan McAdams and Denver Riggleman. McAdams announced earlier this week that Pence would be attending a fundraising reception and get-out-the-vote rally.

Brat is a two term incumbent from the Richmond area in a closely watched race against former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman is trying to succeed retiring Rep. Tom Garrett in the 5th Congressional district, which includes parts of central and southern Virginia. McAdams is a longshot candidate trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Don McEachin.

Democrats recently outraised all three Republicans during the most recent campaign finance reporting period.

