Parents accused of riding moped with baby between them

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 1:59 am 10/19/2018 01:59am
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two parents in Virginia are accused of riding a moped with their 5-month-old baby held between them.

The Free Lance-Star reports 24-year-old Athena N. Colon and 26-year-old Cane Hartwick Jr. were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child neglect. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey says deputies were dispatched that afternoon following reports that a child was riding in unsafe conditions on a moped in the area.

The Department of Social Services and members of the sheriff’s office Child Victims Unit also responded to the scene. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe rash on his torso. Carey says it’s unclear what caused the rash.

It’s unclear if either Colon or Hartwick have a lawyer who can comment on their behalf.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

baby Local News moped spotsylvania county Virginia

