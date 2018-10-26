202
Officials to celebrate new paracycling-friendly trails

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 4:55 am 10/26/2018 04:55am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials and others are set to celebrate new bike trails often used by disabled cyclists just outside Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is planning an event Friday at Pocahontas State Park to mark the completion of bike trails at the park.

Jody Shiflett of Paralyzed Veterans of America says the park’s trails are the premiere destination for off-road paracycling, which are hand cycles powered by the arms, on the East Coast.

The park features wider trails as well as other infrastructure to accommodate the paracyclists.

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Local News Virginia
