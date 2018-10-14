202
Officials: Inmate, 60, found unresponsive in cell dies

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 1:32 pm 10/14/2018 01:32pm
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Officials say a 60-year-old inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Local media citing a news release from the facility in Portsmouth report an officer making security rounds found Tomas Clements Jones around 3:22 a.m. Saturday.

The news release says the officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. Jones was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Jail Superintendent Col. David Hackworth says Jones arrived at the jail in March. He was serving time for probation and trespassing violations.

Portsmouth police have been notified, and the jail is conducting an administrative review.

Jones’ death follows that of a 32-year-old female inmate last week who suffered an unspecified medical emergency. The woman died at a local hospital.

Topics:
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate death Latest News Local News portsmouth Virginia
