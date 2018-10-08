202
Officials: Female jail inmate, 32, has died in Virginia

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 11:45 am 10/08/2018 11:45am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was being held at a jail in Virginia has died.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the woman died Sunday morning at a local hospital. She had suffered an unspecified medical emergency on Saturday evening at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth.

Jail officials said that Regina Marie Honeycutt arrived at the jail on Friday. Honeycutt was serving a three-year sentence for a probation violation.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is reviewing the matter. The Portsmouth Police Department has been notified.

Topics:
