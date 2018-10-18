202
Officials: Body found in Virginia river is Florence victim

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 5:10 pm 10/18/2018 05:10pm
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Florence has increased again, more than a month after the storm made landfall in North Carolina.

Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management announced Thursday that the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has attributed the drowning death of a person found in Roanoke this week to Florence.

Police reported finding apparent human remains in the Roanoke River on Tuesday. A police spokeswoman said Thursday that the victim, 53-year-old Betty “Susie” Fitzgerald Britt, had been reported missing Oct. 5.

The additional fatality increases the storm’s death toll to at least 53 in three states. Emergency management officials in North and South Carolina on Thursday confirmed their death tolls stood at 40 and 9, respectively.

hurricane florence Local News National News Virginia

800
