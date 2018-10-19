Official: Dogs’ deadly fall from parking garage was accident

A spokesman for a Virginia clinic says the two huskies that fell off the sixth floor of a parking garage and were euthanized were "victims of an accident."

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A spokesman for a Virginia clinic says the two huskies that fell off the sixth floor of a parking garage and were euthanized were “victims of an accident.”

The Roanoke Times reports Carilion Clinic Chris Turnbull says in a Thursday release that there was no evidence of foul play, and the dogs were alone. He says the fall was investigated by the Carilion and Roanoke police, which reviewed security camera footage and interviewed witnesses. It’s unclear why they fell.

Roanoke police Capt. Stephen Keatts says the dogs had the same owner. He has said they lived near the scene and escaped their enclosure. Police received a report last week that two dogs had “gone over the wall” near the garage’s sixth floor. The dogs were euthanized due to their injuries.

