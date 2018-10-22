Nonprofit under scrutiny, student continue fight over dog

Virginia Tech student Brianna Burch's family agreed Friday to put up the sum to try to end the legal fight over the Labrador retriever named Lesley, but it's less than the $75,000 Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers wants.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family has offered to pay $25,000 to keep a dog claimed by a service dog nonprofit that’s being sued by the state for dishonest business practices.

The Roanoke Times reports that Virginia Tech student Brianna Burch’s family agreed Friday to put up the sum to try to end the legal fight over the Labrador retriever named Lesley, but it’s less than the $75,000 Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers wants.

SDWR sued Burch when she refused to return Lesley. A district court judge said in August that SDWR “bamboozled” Burch by refusing to honor the contract provision that covered dog food costs, but ruled that she couldn’t keep Lesley.

During Friday’s hearing, a circuit court judge sharply criticized attorneys for both sides, and scheduled another hearing for Nov. 2.

