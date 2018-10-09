202
New PAC formed to encourage McAuliffe presidential bid

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 5:45 pm 10/09/2018 05:45pm
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe delivers his final "State of the Commonwealth" address to the General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. McAuliffe stopped to acknowledge the crowd before his speech. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A newly formed political action committee says it’s trying to “encourage” former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, to run for president.

The group called “Tenaciously Moving for American Change in 2020” announced its formation Tuesday. The group’s name is a play on McAuliffe’s “TMac” nickname.

Co-founder Shannon Kane said the group is looking to raise McAuliffe’s profile in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

McAuliffe issued a statement Tuesday distancing himself from the group and saying he is focused on helping Democrats win this year’s elections.

He served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018 and is close friends to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

McAuliffe said last month that he’ll decide by late this year or early next year whether to seek the presidential nomination.

Topics:
Government News Local News Virginia
