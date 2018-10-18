202
Home » Virginia » Mementos marking 2009 disappearance…

Mementos marking 2009 disappearance of slain student vanish

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:25 pm 10/18/2018 12:25pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The parents of a slain Virginia Tech student say mementos left to mark the ninth anniversary of her disappearance vanished within hours.

The Daily Progress reports Morgan Harrington’s parents had left a small angel and a trophy on the rail of Copeley Road bridge Wednesday. That was the place the 20-year-old was last seen after leaving a Metallica concert at the University of Virginia on Oct. 17, 2009. Her body was found in January 2010.

University of Virginia spokesman Anthony de Bruyn says several officers said staff hadn’t removed the items. De Bruyn says the school is reviewing security footage, recognizing the bridge as “an important memorial.”

Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. pleaded guilty in March 2016 to abducting and killing Harrington, as well as Virginia student Hannah Graham in 2014.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville crime Latest News Local News morgan harrington Virginia virginia tech

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500