Home » Virginia » McAuliffe in New Hampshire…

McAuliffe in New Hampshire to campaign for Kelly

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 8:43 am 10/20/2018 08:43am
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joins WTOP for "Ask the Governor" on Nov. 29, 2017. (WTOP/Omama Altaleb)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and potential 2020 presidential candidate, will be in New Hampshire to campaign for several candidates.

McAuliffe will start his day Saturday campaigning with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Molly Kelly in Laconia along with a state senate and executive council candidate. He then heads to Manchester and Nashua and will conclude his trip with a visit to a phone bank in Salem.

McAuliffe is the latest high profile visitor to lend support to Kelly, who is trailing in the polls against Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York campaigned with Kelly on Thursday.

Topics:
campaigns Local News terry mcauliffe Virginia

