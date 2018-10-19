202
Home » Virginia » Man wants Confederate portraits…

Man wants Confederate portraits removed from courtroom

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:37 pm 10/19/2018 12:37pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man facing a capital murder charge has asked that a portrait of General Robert E. Lee and other Confederate memorabilia be removed from the courtroom where his trial will be held.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that lawyers for Darcel Nathaniel Murphy argued in a motion that the trial should not be held where there are “images that could be interpreted as glorifying, memorializing, or otherwise endorsing” the Confederate cause.

Murphy, who is black, is one of three men charged with the 2016 murder of Kevin Robinson.

His trial is scheduled in May in a Louisa County courtroom that has a large portrait of Lee and smaller portraits commemorating the Confederate military service of others.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said he can’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
confederate portrait Local News robert e. lee Virginia

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500