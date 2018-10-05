202
Home » Virginia » Man gets 6 years…

Man gets 6 years for putting meth in mother-in-law’s coffee

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 12:51 pm 10/05/2018 12:51pm
Share

PAMPLIN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of trying to kill his mother-in-law by putting methamphetamine in her coffee has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The News & Advance reports 56-year-old Jack David Price was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder charge in exchange for Price pleading guilty to altering food, drink or drugs and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Price’s 95-year-old mother-in-law, Ester Price, was admitted to a hospital last year showing signs of meth in her system.

Her granddaughter told authorities she believed her stepfather, Jack Price, was trying to kill her grandmother. Investigators learned he had said he’d put meth in her coffee and Ester Price told authorities that he brought her coffee, an unusual gesture, the day she became ill.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ester price jack david price Local News methamphetamine National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500