Lawsuit: Va. school soccer practice led to heat stroke

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 1:12 pm 10/30/2018 01:12pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A high school student is suing school officials over a summer soccer practice after which, he says, he suffered heat stroke.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the Monticello High School student was a sophomore when he says he nearly died after a two-hour soccer practice designed to acclimate athletes to heat in July 2017.

The lawsuit says the full sun heat index on a synthetic turf field would have been up to 139 degrees, characterized as “extreme danger.” The filing says the student was hospitalized after returning home, and diagnosed with exertional heat stroke.

A press release from attorney Lloyd Snook says school officials failed to provide a trainer, cold water, shade or rest breaks. The lawsuit says the student suffered permanent injury.

Albemarle County Public Schools hasn’t commented.

